Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch Is a Sight to See

Tom Cruise is selling one of his homes — the one that fans likely know best. The actor has put his 320-acre property in Telluride, Colorado up for sale with an asking price of $39.5 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can take a tour of the cozy mountainside cabin for yourself.

Cruise reportedly spent much of his brief but infamous marriage to Katie Holmes at his Colorado home, far from prying eyes. He has also used this place as a refuge from the press between jobs, but typically he spends more time either in Beverly Hills, California or in Clearwater, Florida near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology. For whatever reason, Cruise has decided to sell off the Telluride home, meaning that we can take a peek inside.

(Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.

Cruse is approaching his 40th anniversary as a movie star, and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.