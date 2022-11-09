Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth Secretly Became Friends Just Before Her Death

It turns out that Hollywood's most unlikely friendship was between Tom Cruise and the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II. As Page Six noted, Cruise and Elizabeth became secret friends before her passing. Their friendship was newer, as they reportedly became friends this past summer.

A source recently told the Sunday Times of London that Cruse and Elizabeth "really hit it off" over the summer. Oddly enough, makes sense that the actor and the monarch connected. After all, Cruse was a part of Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which took place earlier this year. Before the Platinum Jubilee Celebration—A Gallop Through History event, Cruise showered Queen Elizabeth with praise during a television interview. He said, "She's just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic." Unfortunately, while he took part in the event, the Queen was not able to attend due to mobility issues.

"The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him," a source said. "Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together." They apparently got along swimmingly and the monarch even offered the Top Gun star a chance to fire a ceremonial gun. The insider continued, "She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter." Elizabeth and Cruise were reportedly set to have another lunch date. But, the Queen passed away on Sept. 8 before they were able to meet up again.

It's not totally surprising to hear that Cruise had a connection with the Queen. It was previously reported by My London that the actor had a friendship with the monarch's grandson, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. According to the publication, Cruise treated the royal couple to a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick after he heard that William was a fan. The Hollywood star even said during the London premiere of the film, "We have a lot in common. We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying."