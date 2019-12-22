Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Sent Her Dad the Cutest Message While Editing His Championship Week Photo

Heading into the weekend, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo of himself on the practice field. He was attempting to fire up the fanbase before a critical battle with the Buffalo Bills. However, his daughter, Vivian, saw the photo and decided to put an artistic twist on it. She even added a special message.

The veteran quarterback posted the finished product on Instagram Friday, showing the edits that Vivian had made. There were added pink hearts, purple dots, and even three photos of a dog. To cap off the image, she wrote: “I love my daddy.”

“Alternate version by Vivi,” Brady wrote in the caption. Others responded, showing that they adored these changes. Gisele Bundchen, Brady’s wife, added: “Now we are talking!”

“Stop it!! Amazing,” FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews wrote in response to the post. New York Jets receiver Demaryius Thomas also voiced his support, writing: “Better [100 emoji].”

The support from his daughter potentially played a role on Saturday night as Brady turned in his best performance of the season. The 42-year-old completed a season-high 78.8 percent of his throws for 271 yards and one touchdown. He also found wide receiver Julian Edelman for a two-point conversion late in the game.

The Patriots offense has been struggling throughout the year, but the team still put up 24 points against one of the league’s better defenses. The Patriots now sit at 12-3 on the season and have locked up the AFC East for the 11th consecutive season. Although the players in New England did say that the East is not enough. They have bigger goals for this season, including reaching the AFC Championship and reigning victorious.

Regardless of the game’s outcome on Saturday, Brady was likely overjoyed to see the support from his daughter. He has been frequently posting about his family all season long, and he even celebrated Vivan’s seventh birthday with a recent post.

“Our sweet Girlie Girl turns 7. What a great year it has been. We love you Vivi,” Brady wrote on Instagram recently. He also revealed that his son, Benny, also had a birthday mere days later.

With the Patriots securing a win on Saturday night, Brady will likely post another photo to fire up the fanbase. If so, it’s possible that Vivian will be making some more edits for her dad.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty)