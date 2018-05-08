Tom Brady Turns Heads with ‘Bond Villain’ Outfit at Met Gala

When Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen walk the red carpet, it is usually Bundchen who turns heads. But at the 2018 Met Gala Monday night in New York, it was the New England Patriots quarterback’s unique suit jacket that caught everyone’s attention.

Bundchen wore a gold dress for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, while Brady wore an all-black tuxedo, complete with a black shirt and shoes. The suit’s lapels had a bizarre gold design with the feel of a James Bond villain.

Tom Brady looks like a villain from Black Panther 2 who comes to T’Challa offering some “new ideas” for Wakanda. https://t.co/hqc1Vttd79 — Chris Cwik (@Chris_Cwik) May 8, 2018

tom brady looks like he’s about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018



The 40-year-old Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion. He played in his eighth Super Bowl in February, but the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is expected to return to the Patriots for the 2018 season, his 19th in the NFL.

At previous Met Galas, Brady wore more traditional outfits, but he decided to do something different this year.

Fans and sportswriters at home did not miss the chance to make fun of the Patriots quarterback.

Here, Gisele Bündchen wearing Alexander McQueen and Tom Brady wearing Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/qxM21gawPF — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 7, 2018



I feel like Tom Brady is missing a white cat or shaved cat in this photo. pic.twitter.com/CZ00kjvtxe — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) May 8, 2018



If this is what Tom Brady traded for two more years of playing football he lost that deal worse than the Patriots lost the Jimmy Garoppolo trade. pic.twitter.com/4tjEt3EOL9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 8, 2018



In an interview with Good Morning America in March, Brady said his family will play a big role in his decision to retire, whenever that comes up.

“You can’t make decisions necessarily just for yourself, and I think that’s one thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older: There is collateral effects to every decision that I make,” Brady said.

The future Hall of Famer continued, “I have a wife [Gisele Bundchen] that aspires to be a lot of things, and she travels a lot. My oldest son lives here in New York. Three kids, and you’re just always trying to juggle and you want to be there for them, and you want to be there for the hockey games and the soccer games. But you also realize the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you.”

During the offseason, Brady produced a Facebook documentary series called Tom vs. Time, in which he gave fans a look at his life.

“There’s different things that are happening in your life outside of football, and my kids are getting older. I think one thing that has gotten a little challenging as you get older is there are different priorities and different commitments,” Brady told Good Morning America. “You’ve got to be able to allocate your time the right way, and there’s a lot of people that need your time and attention. How you find that balance really was a big part of what ‘Tom vs. Time’ was all about — trying to find some balance between my family life and what my kids need and what my wife needs and what my football team needs.”

Brady has two children with Bundchen, 5-year-old Vivian and 8-year-old Benjamin. He also has a 10-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images