Todd Chrisley Posts ‘Tough Times’ Photo Amid Tax Evasion Charges

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted on multiple counts of tax evasion and fraud, and Todd shared a new Instagram post on Friday alluding to the current legal drama he and his wife are facing.

The reality star posted a quote by Robert H. Schuller that read, “Tough times never last, but tough people do.”

“Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it,” he wrote. “Please don’t fall victim to false prophets , don’t give attention to the attention seekers , stay steady on your course , grieve the loss of ones you love that didn’t love you , pray for them even though they have wronged you , forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on.”

Todd continued, “We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn’t been cancelled , God delivered much clarity yesterday as to those who set a net for us , so the Lord says ‘ May the net your enemies cast for you be the same net they become snared in .. To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life , we love you with all of our hearts , the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming , God is good , we drop our hands and surrender to God and will let God do the rest , you can’t claim FAITH and still express FEAR.”

Ahead of the indictment, the 50-year-old had told his followers on Instagram that he and Julie might soon be implicated in financial crimes, alleging that he and his wife had been taken advantage of from by one of their former employees who manipulate documents to implicate them.

“Julie and I are going to be named in a federal indictment charging us with tax evasion and probably a lot of other financial crimes, as well,” he wrote, adding that he and his wife “have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of.”

The Chrisleys further denied any wrongdoing in a statement from their attorneys.

“For quite some time now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia has been conducting an investigation of Todd and Julie Chrisley based for the most part on the demonstrably false allegations of a former officer of a company they owned jointly,” the statement read, via E! News. “We saw the results of this effort yesterday — an indictment against Todd, Julie, and their accountant that relies largely if not entirely on emails that we know Todd never sent but rather were fabricated by this former employee.”

Now, seven years later, the government has granted this individual immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and used his false allegations to bring an indictment against the Chrisley. We have no doubt that if this case ever reaches a courtroom, Todd and Julie will be completely exonerated. But in the meantime, their reputation will be sullied by a shamefully unjustified prosecution based on testimony of a dishonest source who has somehow managed to successfully mislead prosecutors.”

Todd and Julie turned themselves in to the FBI on Wednesday and later appeared in court, where they pleaded not guilty and were released on a $100,000 bond.

