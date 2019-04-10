‘Today’ Show: What Kathie Lee Gifford Gave Jenna Bush Hager Ahead of Her Debut

Ahead of Jenna Bush Hager‘s first official day as Kathie Lee Gifford‘s replacement on the Today show’s fourth hour, the talk show veteran gave Bush Hager an adorable gift.

The 37-year-old daughter of former president George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush made her debut as Hoda Kotb‘s co-host on the NBC morning show on Monday — but she was so overwhelmed that she forgot to mention the sweet welcoming gift.

“[Kathie Lee] left me a bracelet that says, ‘Your joy is non-negotiable,’” Bush Hager told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t believe I forgot. What is wrong with me!”

Her first day was filled with emotional moments, like a surprise message from her parents.

“Hey Jenna, your old dad here on film to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of ya,” president Bush said in a video message played on the show.

Former First Lady Laura Bush and Hager Bush’s mother-in-law, Margaret Hager, also voiced their support. “Jenna, your mother and your mother-in-law are calling to say we’re so proud of you!” Laura Bush said.

Bush Hager said there was “a lot of blubbering” amid the support, and it only heightened when her husband, Henry stopped by with their two daughters, 5-year-old Mila and 3-year-old Poppy.

“What is wrong with me? I need therapy!” Bush Hager said of her emotions.

Kotb quizzed Bush Hager about her first day on the job. “My alarm went off at 5:43 … because I always pick arbitrary numbers like that,” Bush Hager shared.

Bush Hager was previously announced as the new, permanent replacement for now-exited Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, who chose to leave the show in order to focus on other projects.

In a message after being announced as the new Today fourth hour co-host, she said, “I’m so excited, I can’t believe it. It feels organic and it feels right. It just feels like the right time for me.”

“I’ve been the fill-in which is a fun position to be because there’s no pressure but you could just have a blast,” she added. “So, to take it to the next level is awe-inducing.”

“My little kids want me around more,” she also explained. “I’m a traveling machine, so to be home and to get to be kind of grounded in one position feels like such an honor. To be around a little bit more feels like the right time for my family too.”

Kotb also spoke about the new addition to the Today team, saying that her new co-host is “the perfect fit.”

“Being around Jenna is like being around the most real person. She says exactly what she thinks and believes and there’s something about her that makes you do two things. You lean in because you want to know more and also you kind of weirdly tell her your secrets and you’re like ‘Oh my God, I just blurted all that out!’” Kotb told PEOPLE.

“She has this thing that’s special. I know that people try to have it but I think you’re born with it. And Jenna has it and it’s the thing that makes her laugh at herself when she spills coffee on herself. It’s the way that she makes other moms feel good enough because she explains how she’s had the worst day ever and puts it out there.”

Today airs from 7 to 11 a.m. ET weekdays on NBC. Hoda and Jenna airs during the final hour of the show, 10 to 11 a.m. ET.