'Today': Jenna Bush Hager Has Sweet Reunion With Daughter Mila After Sleepaway Camp

As summer starts to come to a close, camps are starting to close up shop as well, but it means sweet reunions, like Jenna Bush Hager had with her own daughter. The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared a video on the third hour of the talk show of her and her daughter Poppy running up to Hager's oldest, Mila, while picking her up from summer camp in Texas, and it is the absolute cutest.

Both Hager and Hoda Kotb commented on the "koala bear wrap" that Mila basically gives her mother, wrapping her arms and legs around her. What made the moment even sweeter is that Mila also gave her little sister quite the hug as well, and it was as sweet as can be. Although the reunion was adorable, Hager did mention that Mila loves camp, even despite being in the South where it's all heat all the time and now air conditioning. However, "sleepaway camp is a rite of passage," as Hager says.

Jenna traveled to Texas to pick up her 10-year-old daughter Mila from summer camp and they reunited with a big hug. See the sweet moment! pic.twitter.com/mHdOa8wMIj — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 31, 2023

Jenna Bush Hager welcomed her first daughter, and former President George W. Bush's first grandchild, in April 2013 with husband Henry Hager. Little Mila seems all grown up now and having the time of her life in camp. She may love camp, but it's clear that she missed her family, and the long-awaited reunion is definitely worth it. Thanks to cameras, those sweet moments can also be captured and remembered forever, and this is one moment that will definitely be on Hager's mind forever.

This isn't the first time that Mila Hager has been on her mother's show, as she once trolled Hager on-air about peeing her pants when the then-9-year-old came to visit her mom. She admitted that Hager once laughed so hard in the living room that she peed her pants. The fact that it happened and the fact that Mila blurted it out is pretty hilarious but shows how her relationship is with her mother. The video from the pick-up is just another inside look into the Hager family, and it's very sweet.

Hager has three kids in all, meaning that Mila may not be the only one that will be doing camp. This does prepare her and her husband for the future of really saying goodbye to their kiddos for long periods of time, but luckily they still have a while to worry about that. At least Mila is home now, and they won't have to worry about camp for at least several months. On the plus side, they do have those special reunions to look forward to after picking her up.