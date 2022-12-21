Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Trolls Her On-Air About Peeing Her Pants

Jenna Bush Hager's eldest daughter Mila couldn't resist trolling her mom while visiting the TODAY show co-anchor on set Tuesday. Jenna's 9-year-old daughter didn't hold back when asked by co-anchor Hoda Kotb if she was just like her mom, shaking her head no at first.

"How are you different, little missy?" Jenna asked her daughter, prompting Mila to respond, "Because I'm better." The teasing caused her mom to reply in shock, "Mila! Dude!" As Jenna laughed, Kotb noted she loved to hear the sound of her co-star's giggle, prompting Mila to share, "One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants. And you changed your pajamas!"

Trying to rush her daughter off the stage, Jenna gave Mila one more hug before saying, "I love her so much but it's time for her to go because she's already dropped one truth bomb, so who knows what's coming." As Kotb pleaded for one last bit of dirt on Mila's mom, the little girl added, "She never wears underwear. She's not wearing it right now. I saw her change."

Jenna certainly grimaced at her daughter's answer, but fans of the TODAY show have known about the journalist's commando tendencies since Kotb revealed last month that her co-host "never wears underwear." She continued, "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," noting that she got a "little shock" after the two had to share a dressing room.

Jenna explained at the time, "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette. I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!" She later told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she was "sure [her] parents were not thrilled" for that piece of information to have been made public, clarifying that because she's a "lady," she wouldn't have divulged that piece of information if Kotb hadn't spilled it.

The television personality continued on to confirm that she didn't wear underwear even during a dinner with now-King Charles III the night before Queen Elizabeth II died. "It was a beautiful tight dress," she said of the outfit she wore to the dinner. "It would have shown!"