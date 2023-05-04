Jenna Bush Hager Reveals What Embarrassing Thing Her Mom Said the Night Before Her Wedding

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing an embarrassing moment that she and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, had with their mom, Laura Bush, on the night before her wedding to Henry Hager. The story came up during Thursday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, as co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Bush Hager were discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's candid discussion of her sex life with exes Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"Do you kiss and tell?" Kotb asked her co-host during Thursday's show. "I try not to. But I've been married to one person for a long time, so I don't kiss and tell about that relationship," responded Bush Hager, who has been married for 14 years to her husband, with whom she shares three children – Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

In the chat this morning, @hodakotb and @JennaBushHager discuss the recent comments from Gwyneth Paltrow on the May 2 podcast episode of "Call Her Daddy," talking about her famous exes and gets pretty candid about those relationships. pic.twitter.com/Gx8Hc7AdPY — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 4, 2023

A photo from Bush Hager's wedding then popped up on screen, as the Today host joked, "Oh, thank you for putting up my wedding photo. That was the night it all happened, y'all! Just kidding." She then dished on an embarrassing moment with her sister and mom that happened the night before her nuptials. "My sister and I spent the night the night before [Henry and I] got married, and my mom came in, [singing] 'You're getting married! Let's go change the sheets!' And Barbara goes, 'Eww gross, mom! This isn't The Other Boleyn Girl!'" Bush Hager laughed as she teased, "I won't even say what she said after that."

The former first daughter has been candid about her relationship with her now-husband, which began when she was in college and still under the protection of the Secret Service, as her father, George W. Bush, was president. Bush Hager revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year that her then-beau was caught sneaking out of the White House after spending the night. "Well, he was caught, that was the problem," Bush Hager joked at the time, noting that the Secret Service wasn't super concerned with a "26-year-old in the night-before clothes" at the time, as their job wasn't to make sure she wasn't "hooking up."