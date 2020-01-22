TobyMac’s Son Truett McKeehan’s Cause of Death Revealed

Singer TobyMac‘s son Truett McKeehan died at age 21 in October last year, and his death has been officially ruled as an accidental overdose. McKeehan died suddenly on Oct. 23 at a Tennessee home, and the Tennessean reports that Davidson County autopsy and toxicology results show that he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.

An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 24 and showed that McKeehan died as a result of “acute combined drug intoxication.” His manner of death was ruled as accidental.

On Oct. 25, TobyMac posted a photo of himself with McKeehan as a child, which he captioned simply, “My heart.”

“Truett Foster McKeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him,” TobyMac wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

TobyMac, real name Kevin McKeehan, is a Christian rapper, and his oldest son was also working in the industry, having previously released music under several names and featured on songs with his dad.

“He expressed himself through the music he made. And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art. All of it. A true artist,” TobyMac said. “Everyone felt it, everyone knew it. He could’ve easily taken the easy route and put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it. He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand.”

Earlier this month, TobyMac released his song “21 Years,” which is about Truett’s death and addresses his son’s previous struggles. The report by Davidson County Medical Examiner Feng Li stated that Truett had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

“You said you’d turn, you would turn it around / Thought that you had time to straighten it out / Told me that you were my prodigal son/But this isn’t home,” TobyMac sings in “21 Years.” “Are you singing with the angels / Are you happy where you are / Well until this show is over / And you run into my arms / God has you in heaven / But I have you in my heart.”

