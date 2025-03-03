Timothée Chalamet’s Yellow Oscars Suit Gets Compared to Iconic ‘Curious George’ Character

Timothee Chalamet’s Oscars 2025 red carpet looks turned heads, but not because his look was perceived as one of the best dressed. Instead, social media users compared his all yellow ensemble to a character from the iconic children’s book/cartoon series, Curious George.

“Slay,” one X user wrote with a photo of him on the red carpet and a character from the popular children’s book/cartoon. “Timothée Chalamet will win an #Oscar if he plays the man with the yellow hat in the next Curious George movie!” another X user added with the same photo mentioned. “You understood the assignment,” Universal Pictures chimed in on X. “Why Timothee Chalamet look like the dad from Curious George,” one X user questioned with a meme of the monkey and dad character from the cartoon. “Timothee Chalamet is giving man in the yellow hat from curious george,” another X user wrote with side-by-side photos of the actor and the dad character.

Chalamet hit the red carpet for the evening, where he was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown. The 29-year-old wore a custom Givenchy butter yellow suit with a collared button-up shirt, double-breasted blazer and trousers splashed in a bright pastel hue. He topped the look off with Black pointed-toe shoes. He previously made rounds at many shows for his role, including the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Berlin Film Festival.

While there, onlookers caught glimpses of him and girlfriend Kylie Jenner packing on the PDA. The couple have linked since April 2023, and she’s been by his side this award season.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner has been having a blast supporting her beau this awards season. “She enjoys attending the events with him. She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all,” the insider said, adding that Jenner was “really making an effort” to be by her boyfriend’s side.

This year’s Oscar nomination marked his second. He also received a nomination for Call Me By Your Name in 2018, making Chalamet the youngest two-time Best Actor nominee since James Dean.