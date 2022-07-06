Tim Allen's Yacht Shuts Down Marina After Fuel Leak

A north Michigan marina was forced to close for part of the Fourth of July holiday weekend because Tim Allen's yacht leaked diesel. Authorities said between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Northport marina because the Last Man Standing star's yacht had a faulty fuel filter seal, reports MLive. Allen grew up in Michigan and voices the Pure Michigan tourism advertisements.

The marina and a nearby beach were closed for almost 12 hours Sunday, into Monday before being reopened. The spill was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday as Allen's yacht entered the marina. "He didn't know what was happening until he pulled into the marina," Leelanau Township fire chief Hugh Cook told MLive. "He himself pulled the fuse on the bilge pump so it wouldn't eject any more fuel. So, he did a lot of things right himself."

Allen told The Record-Eagle the problem likely started when a fuel filter gasket popped as the yacht rounded a corner of Omena Bay. He said he didn't know the boat was leaking fuel until he was notified. "I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody," the Toy Story actor said. "But we're going to get it open."

Deckhands at the marina acted quickly to contain the spill, Northport Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy told MLive. They told Allen and everyone onboard about the leaking fuel and put an oil-absorbing boom around the vessel. Emergency responders also used about 1,000 absorbent pads to soak up the fuel and an environmental cleanup crew worked at the site Monday and Tuesday morning.

Allen will be responsible for paying the costs of the cleanup, officials from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said. He will not face a fine since the spill was small and accidental, but the Coast Guard officials issued a warning letter. Cook said a few ducklings and fish died, but he does not expect there to be longstanding damage to the environment.

The incident did not force officials to postpone fireworks on Monday. "Diesel isn't explosive like gasoline, it can burn when it's heated highly, but it will not affect the fireworks and it should not affect the boat parade," Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle.

Allen hasn't tweeted about the incident. He now stars in More Power, a new History Channel series co-starring his Home Improvement colleague Richard Karn and their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. Allen is also working with Disney on a new Disney+ series based on The Santa Clause movies.