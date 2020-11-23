Tim Allen Shows off His 'F COVID' Face Mask, Calls of Unity

✖

Tim Allen sent a pretty clear message on his latest face mask. The Last Man Standing star shared a photo of his navy blue mask that read in white text, “F Covid.” From the sound of it, it appears that Allen is quite fed up with the coronavirus, how it’s been handled and how it is affecting the holidays.

“My new mask is how I feel,” he began his tweet. “Angry for those who’ve died. Worried for the sick. Sad for those in fear. Exhausted by homeschooling.” He continued to list other reasons, including those who lost their jobs, being grateful for those on the frontline and everyone who will spending Thanksgiving in a different nature this season. “The enemy is not each other,” he concluded his message.

Allen has seen first-hand how COVID-19 can impact Hollywood. Last Man Standing, which is heading into its final season, had to postpone its production, but since returned to its set in October. On Twitter, Allen said he was “so happy” to be back with his on-screen family, “I’m beginning to enjoy the daily nose swabs.” The FOX series will the comedy’s ninth and final season some time in January; a specific date has yet to be announced. Allen told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s “one lucky dude” to be able to have been a part of Last Man Standing. “As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done,” he told the outlet. The series originally aired on ABC before being canceled in 2017 and quickly picked up by FOX, who has aired the last three seasons.

As for Allen’s thoughts on the coronavirus, it’s no wonder he, and many across the country, have grown to be fed up with all that is going on. The country has seen a massive uptick in cases since the start of November as the rate of new daily cases is approaching 200,000 per day heading into the holidays. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, however, as vaccines have continued to progress and may be available in some capacity before the end of the year thanks to companies like Pfizer and BioNTech.