Tilly Ramsay, Gordan Ramsay’s Daughter, ‘Dating’ Chef Gino D’Acampo’s Son Luciano

Gordon Ramsay revealed over the weekend that his 17-year-old daughter, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, is “dating” the 17-year-old son of chef Gino D’Acampo, Luciano D’Acampo. The F Word star appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, where he opened up how Tilly and Luciano have grown close after their dads bonded filming their new ITV show, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

Ramsay said the romantic situation has become a “f—ing nightmare” when Ross asked if Tilly and Luciano were dating, adding he was surprised by the turn of events.

“Is this an arranged marriage we are looking at?” Ross cheekily asked.

“It is Gino’s son who is, by the way, a very handsome man — I think Gino isn’t the father,” Ross joked.

“We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch,” the Hell’s Kitchen star continued. “I think they are friends.”

“I heard they are more than friends,” Ross countered, drawing laughs from the audience.

Ramsay and Ross then joked about the possibility that D’Acampo could soon be Tilly’s father-in-law.

“Uniting of the two dynasties — can you believe Gordon’s daughter is dating Gino D’Acampo’s son!” Ross wrote on Twitter following the big reveal.

Plenty of the chefs’ fans reacted to the news by cracking jokes about catering at the young couple’s potential wedding and combining their last names.

Ramsay, D’Acampo and First Dates host Fred Siriex teamed up for the ultimate road trip to their home countries of France, Italy and Scotland, respectively, introducing one another to their local cuisine. The first of the three-part series aired on ITV last year, with the second installment rumored to be returning shortly.

Ramsay and wife Tana share children Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, Tilly and Oscar, 5 months, and split their time between London and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, D’Acampo and wife Jessica Stellina Morrison share Luciano, Rocco, 14, and Mia, 7.

At 17, Tilly already has her own TV show on CBBC called Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, on which her dad and other family members make regular appearances. She has also released her own cookbook and appeared alongside her dad on MasterChef Junior, and even boasts nearly half a million Instagram followers.

On the other hand, Luciano is rarely seen in public with his famous dad.

Photo credit: Ricky Vigil M / Contributor / Getty