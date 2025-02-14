TikTok Personality Chris ‘Creeohdee’ O’Donnell Has Died at 31

Popular fitness influencer and outdoor enthusiast Chris O’Donnell, known to his 842,000 TikTok followers as Creeohdee, passed away on Jan. 11. The content creator, whose videos garnered nearly 30 million likes on the platform, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office per People.

O’Donnell’s final Instagram post shared just one day before his death, featured him in the desert wearing a straw cowboy hat, aviator sunglasses, and a white button-up shirt, simply captioned “That they do.” The post’s comments section has become a memorial, with fitness influencer Daniel Ryjov writing, “I wish we had the chance to hike the mountains together bro… maybe one day we will. Rest in peace,” while fitness coach Nathan Freihofer added, “Gonna miss you buddy.”

A dedicated advocate for substance abuse awareness following his own sobriety journey beginning in 2018, O’Donnell often shared his personal struggles to help others. “I’ve been transparent about my own struggles in the hopes it will help others along their own path,” he wrote in a 2022 Instagram post. He described himself as “a two-time college dropout” who had “experienced many different walks of life in my short span of time here on earth” while working numerous jobs across the country.

His passion for the outdoors and adventure was evident throughout his content. “I love beauty, and I find nothing more beautiful than the world we live in,” he wrote. “Being able to travel and capture sights that take people’s breath away, thus planting the seed of adventure within them is one of the most fulfilling rewards for me.” O’Donnell frequently featured his “two beautiful pups, Blue and Riley, who accompany me on my adventures,” noting that he loved “nearly every animal under the sun (sorry mosquitoes).”

His last Instagram montage in November 2024 featured recent outdoor adventures with the poignant caption: “I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I’m lying in the dirt, if you’d remember my face.”Fellow TikToker Kevin Clevenger, known as Iron Sanctuary, shared a tribute video featuring moments with his late friend, captioning it, “One day I’ll find peace in knowing you’re not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you’re gone. I love you.”

Fans have expressed their grief on his obituary page, with one writing, “Chris letting us into his life, his travels, his photography–it all meant so much to so many of us. He helped me and countless others and I feel his loss. His absence leaves a hole in all of us, and one that can’t be filled.” On Jan. 4, just days before his death, O’Donnell had shared footage from his brother’s wedding, describing it as “one of my proudest moments as a brother, being able to send these two off into the next chapter of their lives.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.