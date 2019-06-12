Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Tiger Woods ex wife, Elin Nordegren is expecting her third child!

Nordegren and Woods already share two kids together, Sam, 11, and Charlie, 10, and showed off her new bump at Charlie’s flag football game according to Radar Online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The model kept things casual sporting a tight fitting black shirt with black leggings, flats and a hat. According to the outlet, the 39-year-old mom kept touching her growing belly as she chatted with a friend and watched her son play.

The Sweden native married Woods back in 2004, but filed for divorce in 2010 after the athlete’s scandalous affair. Woods struggled not just in his personal life following their split, but in his professional life as well.

Woods is finally back at it and achieving numbers on the course like before the public drama. In an interview back in 2016 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the professional golfer opened up about his co-parenting relationship with Nordegren, even calling her “one of my best friends” saying he wished they communicated the way they do now, back then.

“We have Sam and we have Charlie,” he said. “And we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work. … [Elin has] been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on.”

The couple first met when Nordegren took on a full-time nanny job with the family of Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik. It was Parnevik and his wife, Mia, who initially introduced the couple.

Mia said, “She [Nordengren] had no interest in Tiger and he was OK with that. There was a big line of single golfers wanting to meet her. They were gaga over her.”

The couple was engaged in 2003 but things took an ill turn five years after they wed in 2004 when Woods made headlines for having an affair with Rachel Uchitel — a New York City nightclub manager. After that, more affairs surfaced and it became a disastrous domino effect from there.

Despite Woods’ rough past, the exes seem to be on great terms currently.

Justin Timberlake recently opened up about his thoughts on the athlete’s parenting goals.

“We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best,” the 38-year-old singer wrote for Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2019. “All the work he did when people weren’t watching allowed him to hug his children on the same hallowed ground he hugged his father 22 years ago, amid all the adulation, a Masters champion once again.”