Watch: Tiger Woods’ Best Friend Speaks Out After His DUI Arrest

Shortly after news broke about Tiger Wood's early morning arrest on suspicion of DUI, one of his best friends, Notah Begay III, addressed the incident live on Golf Channel Monday afternoon.

Golfer Notah Begay III and Woods have been very close friends since their college days at Stanford University. They were on the golf team together before turning pro.

Begay described Wood's DUI arrest as an "embarrassing" time and revealed his feelings on the matter. "I'm saddened by the news; it's embarrassing for Tiger," he said, noting his own DUI arrest 17 years ago. "It's hopefully something that he'll learn from, he'll grow from and take responsibility for and use it to make some changes."

Begay believes the golf world will still continue to support Woods as he works to improve his life. "People in the world of golf are not going to turn their back on Tiger Woods, I think you are going to see an outpouring of support and encouragement for him as he works through personal issues and challenges that many people in this country face," the pro golfer said.

He continued, "Millions upon millions of people deal with these types of issues on a daily basis and its one of those things that once he understands and realizes that people are supporting him as he works through this it's going to hopefully see those changes come to fruition."

Woods and his representatives have not yet spoken out about the golfer's arrest.