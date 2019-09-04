Tiffany Trump Posts ‘Self-Esteem’ Quote in Wake of Rumored ‘Overweight’ Comments by Father

Tiffany Trump has seemingly responded to remarks made by her father Donald Trump‘s former personal assistant, sharing a cryptic quote on social media over the weekend.

On Saturday, Tiffany used her Instagram story to share a few sentences attributed to the poet Rumi, with the words discussing public perception.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Study me as much as you like, you will never know me,” the quote reads. “For i differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be. put yourself behind my eyes, and see me as i see myself. Because i have chosen to dwell in a place you cant see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Apr 21, 2019 at 8:09pm PDT

The 25-year-old shared her post two days after Madeleine Westerhout left her position as the president’s personal assistant, a move that was described as a resignation. According to CNN, Westerhout was forced out of the White House after sharing personal details about the president’s family with reporters at an off-the-record dinner in New Jersey last month.

Politico reported that Westerhout allegedly said that Trump did not like appearing in photos with his younger daughter because he saw Tiffany as overweight, joked that Trump could not pick Tiffany out of a crowd and added that she had a better relationship with the president than he did with his daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump.

A source said that the Westerhout “had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters.”

Trump addressed Westerhout’s exit on Friday, confirming to reporters that she had been fired for speaking to reporters about his children and called her comments “a little bit hurtful.”

“It was too bad,” he said, adding that his former personal assistant is a “very good person” who was competent at her job.

“I wished her well,” he said.

POTUS claimed that he had not criticized Tiffany and was planning to speak to her by phone when he reached Camp David.

“I love Tiffany,” he said.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person, and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Trump added in a tweet on Saturday morning.

Tiffany, who Trump shares with actress Marla Maples, is currently in law school at Georgetown University. She has campaigned for her father in the past but sources say their relationship is strained.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source told PEOPLE in April 2018. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her, and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil