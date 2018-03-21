Tiffany Trump Splits From Boyfriend of 2 Years

Tiffany Trump is putting books before boys.

The Georgetown law student and her NYC-based boyfriend Ross Mechanic have split after two years of dating, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair had a “cordial” split last fall, a pal explained. “She’s taking law school seriously.”

Trump, the 24-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples, began attending Georgetown University in August 2017. She traveled to Italy in mid-July to vacation with her mother before returning for orientation.

The campus is just a few minutes away from the White House.

While Trump kept her relationship with Mechanic fairly private, she last posted a photo with him on Instagram in July 2017.

Two months earlier, she shared a photo from his graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, where the pair held hands and smiled at the camera.

While the couple has not spoken out about their split, which the insider said occurred months ago, their social media followers suspected that Trump and Mechanic were no longer together after he posted photos on Instagram cozying up to another woman.

Mechanic shared two photos with a woman identified as Carly Berns from their recent trip to the Museum of Modern Art, where he posed with his arm around her and captioned the photo with a single black heart emoji. Comments on the photos about the status of his relationship with Trump went unanswered, but on Valentine’s Day, Mechanic shared a photo of himself kissing Berns on his Instagram story.

Trump, once a frequent liker of her significant other’s posts, hasn’t liked one of his photos since Nov. 24, though he has posted four since that time.

The news of Trump’s breakup follows her brother Donald Trump Jr.’s announcement on March 15 that he and wife Vanessa Trump were divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement to media.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time,” they continued.

Vanessa reportedly filed for divorce on Thursday afternoon in Manhattan Supreme Court. She filed an “uncontested proceeding,” meaning she did not expect a battle over the couple’s assets or for custody of their five children.

Reports have since claimed that Donald Jr. was previously involved in an affair with Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day, and that his frequent time away from the family and his obsession with posting to social media were contributing factors in their split.