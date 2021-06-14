Tiffany Haddish's 'Legendary' Guest Judge Appearance Is Taking Heat From Fans
Tiffany Haddish was a recent guest judge on Legendary and fans are cringing. While many are fans of the 41-year-old, several felt her presence on the series was not fitting. The comedian and actress sat next to faces like Megan Thee Stallion and Law Roach but fans did not approve of her thoughts or appearance. Taking to Twitter, viewers shared their dismay.
The HBO Max series that highlights the ballroom culture, shares the stories of house members attempting to claw their way to the top. With judges like Stallion, Dashaun Wesley, Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Roach, and DJ Mike Q, Haddish walked into a room full of legends in their own realm. According to Twitter and the viewers that took their thoughts to the social media platform, a lot of people felt as if Haddish was "forcing it" while facing the others. Some even thought Haddish may have been drunk the entire time.
While it's unclear on if she was or not, either way, fans were not a fan of her on the show. The series premiered in 2020 and has been winning hearts over ever since. The series is about the American voguing reality as each house member is judged based on their skills in dancing, voguing, and walking events, and whoever reaches the top wins $100,000. Below are a slideshow of Tweets from fans showing their disinterest in having Haddish on as a guest-judge.
Omg not Tiffany Haddish getting roasted by Law Roach on Legendary!!!.... I did agree with him though 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/R8QRrYEfy8— Tenderoni (@Tender_oni) June 11, 2021
Y’all why was @TiffanyHaddish so mad on Legendary?! 🥴— Brieck (@PrivateEyePB) June 14, 2021
Don’t let Tiffany Haddish come and judge no more ok Legendary— Soft Glam Supreme ✨ (@pjlovespj) June 10, 2021
Aaaaand Tiffany Haddish will never be a judge on Legendary again 😬 #LegendaryMax #LegendaryHBOmax pic.twitter.com/ahyfshA4Hr— Leo Queen #bbau #rhoa #rhop #LegendaryHBOmax (@TheNekkidPanda) June 13, 2021
Brooooo did anyone else see Tiffany Haddish on Legendary? I cringed the entire time. She was really forcing it. It’s a chop for me.— Osito🐻🧔🏻 (@calture89) June 11, 2021
Tiffany Haddish on Legendary this week. I—— pic.twitter.com/qm5ZRgJC6E— Danielle (@chosenchic) June 12, 2021
WTF? Was Tiffany Haddish drunk or whatever on Legendary on HBO Max? She seemed unusually off most of the episode.— Chuck West (@ChuckWestWorld) June 11, 2021
My mom face timed me to tell me Tiffany Haddish was a hater on legendary 😂😂😂😂— Ro (@MsRoyalY) June 11, 2021
Are we gonna talk about Tiffany Haddish's appearance on Legendary?— cheyenne (@cheyjanayokay) June 12, 2021
Tiffany haddish? For legendary? HBO didn’t have the budget for Amiyah?— TS Kiim Pa$$able (Mrs.Elliot Page) (@AdriannaLauryn) June 11, 2021
Tiffany haddish should not have been a judge for legendary— I’mani ✨ (@manixtemia_) June 14, 2021
girl tiffany haddish on legendary as a judge…not it— daan (@daansteIIer) June 12, 2021
Tiffany Haddish’s alcoholic judging on “Legendary” has inspired me to never take a drink again. #LegendaryMax #LegendaryHBOmax— 🔱Jayy 🧜🏾♀️🌊 (@ConsciousQueer) June 12, 2021
Tiffany Haddish should never be on another episode of Legendary it’s not fitting.— Jaim©️ (@ARTiiST_JNE) June 12, 2021
I live for Tiffany haddish but her on legendary was doing too much— JaVon (@JayeDaGreatt) June 11, 2021
Hear me out: keep @TiffanyHaddish as a judge on Legendary 👏👏👏— Rob Not Bob (@iHateBerto) June 12, 2021
Tiffany Haddish was stirring the pot on the Legendary episode. Like in a bad way lmao— lil shorty bulgogi (@wsupden) June 12, 2021
Yo @TiffanyHaddish has no business on Legendary. And I like her. But Issa NO!— Mary J. Bryce (@WhyNotBRich) June 13, 2021