Tiffany Haddish's 'Legendary' Guest Judge Appearance Is Taking Heat From Fans

Tiffany Haddish was a recent guest judge on Legendary and fans are cringing. While many are fans of the 41-year-old, several felt her presence on the series was not fitting. The comedian and actress sat next to faces like Megan Thee Stallion and Law Roach but fans did not approve of her thoughts or appearance. Taking to Twitter, viewers shared their dismay.

The HBO Max series that highlights the ballroom culture, shares the stories of house members attempting to claw their way to the top. With judges like Stallion, Dashaun Wesley, Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Roach, and DJ Mike Q, Haddish walked into a room full of legends in their own realm. According to Twitter and the viewers that took their thoughts to the social media platform, a lot of people felt as if Haddish was "forcing it" while facing the others. Some even thought Haddish may have been drunk the entire time.

While it's unclear on if she was or not, either way, fans were not a fan of her on the show. The series premiered in 2020 and has been winning hearts over ever since. The series is about the American voguing reality as each house member is judged based on their skills in dancing, voguing, and walking events, and whoever reaches the top wins $100,000. Below are a slideshow of Tweets from fans showing their disinterest in having Haddish on as a guest-judge.