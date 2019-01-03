Tiffany Haddish Bombs Her Comedy Set on New Year’s Eve as Patrons Walk Out

Tiffany Haddish will be the first to admit she bombed during a New Year’s Eve stand-up set.

The 39-year-old actress and comic is ready to put the past behind her as she owns up to the reports that audience members walked out of her set in Miami on Monday night.

“Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami,” Haddish tweeted on New Year’s Day along with a link to an article about the incident. “I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never [happen] again.”

While performing the sold-out show at the James L. Knight Center, the comedian apparently forgot several of her jokes — and the ones she did recall, like her mother being in a mental institution or her friends asking her for money, fell flat.

She had previously admitted to partying the night before until 7 a.m.

“Not gonna lie…I’ve been partying all night. I’ve been partying all morning…I can still feel the Ciroc in my system,” she said in an Instagram video promoting the show.

At one point, she knew that the set wasn’t going to end well. “This is weird for me,” she said. “This is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” she told the unhappy audience.

As hecklers and boos grew louder, she grabbed a bottle of vodka and drank onstage as she invited audience members to tell jokes.

“F— it,” she said. “I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can’t remember none of it.”

Some audience members even took to Twitter to share scathing comments about the set.

“I went to go see if [Haddish] was actually funny. I ended up doing this,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a video of him standing in the front row calling out Haddish for a rough night. “Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes.”

“She wasn’t funny, it was hard to watch. Her jokes bombed started asking people in the front row if they had questions. Then she said people not good at their job everyday,” someone else agreed.

“#SheNotReady,” another audience member tweeted, using a slight variation of Haddish’s well-known catchphrase, “She Ready.” “Went to see show in Miami it was terrible. Walked out,” the person continued.

Haddish had recently been at the center of a scathing review from comic Katt Williams, who revealed her own low opinion of Haddish.

“[Haddish has] been doing comedian [sic] since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody,” Williams said. He later apologized for the rant.

Through it all, Haddish took the high road, expressing love for Williams.

“It’s official I made it!,” Haddish tweeted in September. “[Williams] talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you.”