Major Update on 'Hannah Montana' Star's Arrest

Mitchel Musso's public intoxication and theft charges have been dismissed. Three months after the actor, who played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, was arrested in Texas, a Texas municipal court judge on Wednesday, Nov. 15 made a motion to immediately dismiss Musso's misdemeanor cases in the city of Rockwall in the "interest of justice," according to court documents shared with USA Today by a representative for the actor.

Musso reacted to the news on his Instagram story Friday morning, writing, "Thank you guys for standing with me during this time, want to thank you all for listening and being there. Sry couldn't talk about it. Had to wait till the truth came out." In a statement shared with USA Today, he said. "to put the Ruffles controversy to rest, let me state unequivocally that my relationship with those delicious potato crisps is strictly lawful," before going on to express his gratitude for his family and members of his team.

On the night of Aug. 26, police in Rockwall responded to a 911 call from someone "reporting a disturbance at a hotel" in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. When they arrived at the hotel, they were told that a person "who appeared intoxicated" had entered the hotel and stolen a bag of chips from its food market. When the hotel staff asked him to pay, he became "verbally abusive" and left without paying. Musso, who was located outside of the hotel, "demonstrated signs of intoxication." He was arrested for public intoxication and theft of an item under $100. The 32-year-old also had several outstanding traffic warrants. Musso spent the night in jail and was released on $1,000 bond the following day, later denying the allegations.

"There was no theft, and I was not intoxicated. It's just been unfortunate, but it's a big misunderstanding," he told PEOPLE, explaining that "this disgruntled employee, whose behavior was erratic, ripped the bag of potato chips out of my hand and started yelling at me about my attire." Musso claimed the employee "said, 'Get out or I'm going to call the police.' Ultimately, I said, 'Sure. Call the cops.'"

Although the actor's charges have been dismissed, a representative for the Rockwall Municipal Court told Entertainment Weekly on Friday that Musso must still deal with other charges that were not listed on the original arrest report, including charges of having an expired registration, failing to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear in court.