Tiffany Haddish Addresses Her Recent DUI

Tiffany Haddish has addressed her recent DUI arrest. Just days after the 42-year-old comedian’s brush with the law, Haddish appeared via video chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, taking a moment to briefly speak out about her arrest as well as her recent breakup from rapper Common.

Asked by Fallon if she would like to address the incident, Haddish quipped that she has “been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform,” something she admitted she wasn’t “expecting.” Haddish went on to share a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!” Fallon replied, “Yeah, you’ve got to be a little clearer!”

https://youtu.be/jbMo1_Fx-Gw

The comments came after Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City police officers on Jan. 14 for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. The actress, who is currently filming Disney’s Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson, was taken into police custody after a 911 call reported a “driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 74,” the police department confirmed. In a statement to PEOPLE, authorities confirmed that a traffic stop was conducted and “subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.” Haddish was later released on bond.

During her Monday Tonight Show appearance, Haddish explained that before the arrest, she went through a series of personal losses, including the loss of her close friend Bob Saget, who passed away earlier this month. Describing Saget as “a big mentor to me, a big brother, father figure,” Haddish said the late actor “was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing, just be you.’” Haddish also shared that her “grandma passed away and she saved my life, that’s my heart, she was like my soulmate.” The comedian said that it has “been really hard to process all this grief.”

Fallon encouraged Haddish to “take this and make something out of it.” Haddish said that she was “definitely making something out of it,” explaining that her “next special is going to be about grief. And it’s going to be hilarious.” She added that the special would help her “figure out how to process it all. Kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to. As an adult you can’t do that. You can’t just cry at work like that, they send you home! I need my money!”