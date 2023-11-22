nWo Wrestling Star Speaks out After DUI Arrest Reports

A professional wrestler who was a member of nWo went to social media to comment on his arrest last week. It was reported on Saturday that Buff Bagwell was arrested on charges of speeding and DUI. Bagwell was arrested on Nov. 16 and released the next day with a "time served" sentence.

"Still sober despite the reports – unfortunately whenever I get a violation in the DUI Court Program it lists my original offense from 3 years ago," Bagwell wrote. "I did serve 24 hours for losing my temper Thurs-Fri and I'm working keeping my cool every day."

Bagwell also shared a video that was posted on the DDP Yoga YouTube channel. In the video, the 53-year-old revealed he's been sober for 446 days and that staying away from drugs and alcohol isn't very hard. The issue Bagwell has is dealing with his emotions without relying on drugs. He also noted that his temper is "out of control" which has led to setbacks with DUI court.

"So recently in DUI Court class, I'd asked the teacher a question on how to do something. And she told me, I did it and she failed me," Bagwell said, per 411 Mania. "And I flipped. I couldn't believe it, I was like, 'What?!?' Looking back on it, I could have handled it so much differently. And so because of my temper, I'm now in another situation. I actually got court tomorrow, which is going to be November 16th. Thursday, November 16th, and I'll be going to court for an in-class disruption. And it's going to be out there that Buff Bagwell relapsed, but I'm letting you know that I am clean and sober and doing fantastic. But I may be going to jail for my temper, which is the next goal in my life to overcome."

Bagwell (real name Marcus Bagwell) is known for his time at WCW. During his time with the company, Bagwell won the World Tag Team Championship five times and joined nWo in 1996 which is when began going by Buff Bagwell instead of Marcus Bagwell. In 2001 signed with WWE after the company bought WCW. He was fired from WWE a little over a week after signing his contract.