‘This One Hurts’: Hilary Duff Reacts to Death of Robert Carradine, Her ‘Lizzie McGuire’ On-Screen Dad

Hilary Duff is paying tribute to Robert Carradine after the death of her Lizzie McGuire dad at 71.

After Carradine’s family announced on Monday that the actor had died by suicide following a 20-year struggle with bipolar disorder, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to memorialize her on-screen father.

“This one hurts,” wrote Duff, who starred on Lizzie McGuire as the title daughter of Carradine’s Sam McGuire. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

“I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering,” the former child actress, 38, continued. “My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie’s younger brother Matt McGuire on the beloved sitcom, also mourned the loss of Carradine with an Instagram post. “My heart hurts today,” he began. “I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric.”

“He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family,” Thomas, 36, continued. “I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between.”

The Disney Channel alum added, “I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too,” concluding, “So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. – ‘Jaker’”

Carradine’s on-screen wife, Hallie Todd, also remembered the late actor as a “generous and loyal friend” in her own tribute.

“My heart is broken,” wrote Todd, who played Sam McGuire on both seasons of Lizzie McGuire. “I’m going to miss my sweet buddy so much. He was a generous and loyal friend. He was brave, strong, kind and had a wicked sense of humor. He was a champion for the people he loved and always wanted the best for us.”

The actress, 64, continued, “He was a wonderful actor, a brilliant guitar player, and the most incredible and devoted father. Over the last 25 years, our families grew extremely close, celebrating birthdays, graduations, Halloweens and Thanksgivings together.”

“My friendship with Bobby and his family is probably my most treasured personal gift from working on Lizzie McGuire,” she concluded. “He was my family on screen and off. My heart, love, strength and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they navigate through this enormous loss.”



