Robert Carradine’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Co-Star Heartbroken Over His Tragic Death

Robert Carradine’s Lizzie McGuire wife, Hallie Todd, is mourning the loss of her former co-star following the actor’s death at age 71.

After Carradine’s family announced on Monday that the actor had died by suicide following a 20-year struggle with bipolar disorder, Todd, who played mom Jo McGuire on the iconic Disney Channel sitcom, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her “generous and loyal friend.”

“My heart is broken,” Todd, 64, wrote in a post on Instagram of Carradine, who played Jo’s husband, Sam McGuire, on both seasons of Lizzie McGuire. “I’m going to miss my sweet buddy so much. He was a generous and loyal friend. He was brave, strong, kind and had a wicked sense of humor. He was a champion for the people he loved and always wanted the best for us.”

She continued, “He was a wonderful actor, a brilliant guitar player, and the most incredible and devoted father. Over the last 25 years, our families grew extremely close, celebrating birthdays, graduations, Halloweens and Thanksgivings together.”

“My friendship with Bobby and his family is probably my most treasured personal gift from working on Lizzie McGuire,” she concluded. “He was my family on screen and off. My heart, love, strength and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they navigate through this enormous loss.”

Carradine’s Lizzie McGuire kids also memorialized him on social media after hearing news of his death. Hilary Duff, who starred as the titular Lizzie, wrote on Instagram Tuesday, “This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

“I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering,” the former child star, 38, continued. “My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie’s younger brother Matt McGuire, added in his own post, “My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric.”

“He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family,” the actor, 36, continued. “I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between.”

Thomas recalled, “I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. – ‘Jaker’”