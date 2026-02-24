Famous Disney Channel Dad Dies: Robert Carradine Was 71

Actor Robert Carradine, best known for his roles in Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds, has died by suicide. He was 71.

Robert’s older brother, Keith Carradine, told Deadline that his late sibling had struggled for two decades with bipolar disorder prior to his death.

Robert Carradine during 20th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2005. (Photo by Eric Isaacs/FilmMagic)

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” Robert’s family wrote in a statement to the outlet. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him.”

“We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” they continued. “We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Keith continued that his family wanted to make it clear there was “no shame” behind his brother’s mental health struggle. “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” he said. “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Robert is best remembered as Lewis Skolnick in 1984’s Revenge of the Nerds, in which he starred alongside Anthony Edwards, and as Sam McGuire, the father of Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire.

Following news of Robert’s death, Duff took to Instagram to mourn her former on-screen father. “This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” wrote the actress and singer, 38. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

“I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering,” she continued. “My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie’s younger brother Matt, also paid tribute to Robert on social media, writing in a note on Instagram that his “heart hurts” at the news.

“I was fortunate enough to know Bobby for most of my life,” Thomas, 36, began. “And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director.”

“But more than anything,” Thomas added, “he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between. I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes.”

Robert is survived by his children, actress Ever Carradine, whom he welcomed in 1974 with Susan Snyder, as well as Marika and Ian, whom he later had with Edith Mani. He is also survived by his grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.