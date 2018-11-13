‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Opens up About Relationship With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is currently engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, and the This Is Us star got candid about the pair’s upcoming wedding during an interview with Us Weekly at the Whole Blends Holiday Party to Support UNICEF Opens a New Window on Saturday, Nov. 10, explaining that she knows she’s found the person for her.

The actress shared her excitement for the couple’s upcoming nuptials “because I’m with my person. I’m with the right person.” She continued, “It will mean a lot, I think, to be surrounded by friends and family and to say certain things to each other in front of them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She added that celebrating their wedding with friends and family is “important,” elaborating, “[Because] it’s important to Taylor, and therefore it’s important to me.”

“And I’ve never really — until this point in my life — ever dreamt about that or thought [about an] actual wedding,” Moore revealed. “Hopefully as that time gets nearer and closer, the significance of it isn’t lost on me to be able to share in that moment.”

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017 after dating since 2015. Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, with the pair’s divorce finalized in 2016, and told reporters in September 2017 that her second wedding will be fairly low-key just like her first.

“I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again,” she explained, via PEOPLE. “I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

In April, the 34-year-old told PEOPLE that her wedding will be “non-traditional,” and so will her dress.

“It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional,” she said. “I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself.”

Moore and Goldsmith currently live together, so while things won’t be too different after they say “I do,” Moore is looking forward to be able to call the musician her husband.

“I am excited just to be married. I don’t think our lives are going to change all that much, but I am excited just to be able to say like husband and wife,” she said. “It’s like, we already live together, I don’t know how different everything is going to feel. But it will be fun to have a party and celebrate.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea