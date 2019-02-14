‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Comes Forward With Other Women to Accuse Ex Ryan Adams of Abuse

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the New York Times published an article in which seven women, including This Is Us star Mandy Moore, accused musician Ryan Adams of harassment and emotional abuse.

Moore was married to Adams from 2009-2016, and explained to the Times that she viewed his behavior towards her as psychologically abusive in regards to her music career. When they met, Moore was focused on transitioning from teen pop star to established artist, but she says Adams’ actions derailed that plan.

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore said, adding that in 2010, Adams offered to work on her next album. She said that Adams “discouraged her from working with other producers or managers,” which left him effectively in charge of her music career.

The actress said that that pair would often write songs together that Adams said he would record, though he never did. While he booked time at his studio, Moore said he would often “replace her with other female artists.”

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” she recalled. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Adams denied Moore’s claims via his lawyer, calling Moore’s characterization of their time together “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship,” and adding that he was supportive of her “well-deserved professional success.”

Along with Moore, six women, including several singer/songwriters and Adams’ ex-fiancée, also detailed their own claims against the musician. Many of their stories, which corroborated by family members or friends and correspondence from Adams reviewed by the Times, overlap in their timeframes, something they only recently learned.

“What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive,” Moore said. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”

After the women realized they weren’t the only ones with these stories, they decided to speak out in the hope of helping others and enabling themselves to move on.

“I want to make music,” Moore said. “I’m not going to let Ryan stop me.”

After the article was published, Moore used Instagram to discuss her decision to speak out about Adams’ treatment of her.

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” she wrote. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

