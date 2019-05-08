‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Joshua Morrow Puts Scenic Lake Sherwood Home up for Sale

Joshua Morrow, best known for his longtime role as Nicholas Newman on The Young and the Restless, is looking to switch up his scenery. The actor listed his Westlake Village, California home for $4.995 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Morrow, who has starred in The Young and the Restless since 1994, bought the house in 2018 for $3.295 million.

Continue on to see photos of the traditional yet stunning home.

The six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home immediately brings an East Coast, traditional vibe with its pristine, white clapboard siding and powder blue shutters. Built in 1995, the home gives off a nostalgic air thanks to its brick pedestals with lantern-style lights lining the brick walkway to the front door.

The backyard boasts an in-ground pools, as well as a sunken fire pit and large covered eating space. The wrought iron fence around the large backyard ties the homey look together inside the gated community of Lake Sherwood.

Inside, the 6,000-square foot house is full of natural light enhanced by crisp white walls and a two-story entry complete with a cascading staircase. The hardwood floors run throughout the first floor of the home, which boasts a media room/den and an office in addition to its six bedrooms and five baths.

The recently renovated chef’s kitchen has coffered ceilings and a breakfast area, which includes a marble-topped island/bar and a wine fridge. The light fixtures create a warm, ambient glow over the oversized island in the all-white room, which opens up to the family room.

The family room is large enough to boast a sectional sofa, as well as a working fireplace, over which runs three side-to-side flatscreen TVs. The room opens up to the home’s poolside patio, set against the beautiful Ventura County mountains and desert.

Upstairs, the multi-room master suite offers a large bedroom with more than enough space for a king-sized bed and plenty of other furniture, as well as French doors that open to a balcony.

The white marble-laden master bath features dual walk-in closets as well as a towering glass shower as well as an enormous tub set against three large windows.

