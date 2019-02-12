‘The World’s Best’ Fans Flood Faith Hill With Support After Loss of Her Father

The World’s Best fans are flooding series judge Faith Hill with support after the loss of her father, Ted Perry.

It has been reported that Perry recently passed away, and while Hill has not publicly addressed the loss, fans have been commenting messages of sympathy on her last Instagram post, which was about the new reality TV series.

“Faith, I’m so sorry for the loss of your daddy! Your face lit up when you saw him, your love for him shone from your eyes. My heart goes out to you and your family,” one commenter shared.

View this post on Instagram @theworldsbestcbs 🌎 A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Feb 6, 2019 at 10:33pm PST

“So Sorry to hear about your dad,” another fan commented, while someone else wrote, “hi sorry for your loss.”

Hill’s husband, country music superstar Tim McGraw, posted a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to Perry, taking to Instagram to memorialize his late father-in-law.

“G Pa, Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old,” McGraw captioned a sweet video commemorating Perry’s life set to the Judds’ song “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days”). “He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known…….”

“No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend,” McGraw, 51, continued. “I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for.”

“His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley…” he wrote.

“I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts,” he concluded. “We all love you G Pa.”

Legacy.com published an obituary for Perry, which stated that he “passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.”

A private funeral will be held in his honor in Florence, Mississippi.