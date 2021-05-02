'The Wire' Actor Hospitalized After Shooting in Baltimore

✖

Chris Clanton, the actor known for his work on HBO's The Wire, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after being shot in Baltimore. TMZ reports a rep for the Baltimore Police Department says officers responded to a call at 7 p.m., where they discovered the 35-year-old required medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the ear. He has since been discharged.

Clanton portrayed played Savino Bratton in seasons 1 and 5 of the HBO series, but he's also recognized for his work on the big screen. His resume includes a lead turn in Torn and a role in The Human Centipede 3. Baltimore Police Department is still investigating the situation but has asked that anyone with information come forward and call the Northeast District Shooting detectives or Baltimore's Metro Crime Stoppers tip line. Police haven't shared the reason behind the shooting, nor have they revealed if Clanton was the intended target. Though, this isn't his first run-in with the law or the first time he's been rushed to the hospital for a violent incident. According to the Daily Mail, he was hospitalized after being stabbed in the butt and chest at a party in Maryland. He was also arrested in 2019 for supposedly violating a protective order, but he eventually escaped police custody after being taken to a hospital for a pre-existing condition. The actor later alleged he fled the hospital after an interaction with a crooked police officer.

"When I said something about it he pulled a small handgun from his bag and said 'I would hate to say you had this and fill you with my Mag.' I walked to the door looking for another officer. He was the only one. During one of his episodes. I was alone and basically walked out of the front door," he claimed in a Facebook post. "I will not become just another number on police dart boards... do you really think I will run because of a violation to a protective order," he said in all caps. He added: "Baltimore city refuses to give a stable man his son and would rather him look up the state!!!!" He later surrendered himself to the police and was arrested a second time in his home.