'The Wedding Planner' Actress Bridgette Wilson Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer

Bridgette Wilson has been battling ovarian cancer for almost a year. The 50-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Billy Madison and The Wedding Planner, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last December, her husband, tennis legend Pete Sampras, announced publicly on Oct. 29. The 14-time Grand Slam winner, 52, released a statement about his family's recent hardship on the ATP Tour's X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what's been going on," Sampras began the statement shared on social media. "Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy."

Sampras and Wilson tied the knot in 2000 and have gone on to welcome their two children together, sons Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18. "It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this," Sampras explained of being by his wife's side throughout her diagnosis and treatment. "However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing."

He continued with praise for his wife and her persistence throughout the difficult past year, calling it "inspiring" to see her persevere. "Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring. I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about," the athlete's statement continued. He concluded, "With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey."

Sampras' statement was met with support from friends and peers, with tennis pro Andy Murray responding, "All the best to your wife and your family Pete," and adding a prayer hands emoji. Fans made sure to send their love as well, with one person writing, "Pete, breaks my heart to hear about Bridgette. Positive thoughts for your family. Think strong, stay positive. Bridgette will get healthy." Another added, "Much love to you and your amazing family, Pete."