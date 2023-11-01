Alex Trebek's Family Launches Fund for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Asks Fans to 'Really Lean In'

Alex Trebek's family has launched a new fund for pancreatic cancer research, and they are asking fans to "really lean in" with support. PEOPLE reports that the Stand Up 2 Cancer organization is marking the start of November's Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month by announcing the new fund. The outlet notes that the fund got a generous kickstart donation from Trebek's wife Jean, as well as their two children: Matthew and Emily.

"When Alex was diagnosed, we never in a million years thought it was stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Jean said in an announcement video which also features Emily and current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. "I thought it would be a great idea to set up this fund through Stand Up 2 Cancer, and since he was all about the right answer, I think it's very fitting that this fund is now established in his name. Hopefully it will benefit thousands and thousands of people." Emily added, "I hope that all the fans of Jeopardy! and the community will really lean in and show support for my dad. They shows so much support for my dad when he was going through his treatments, so I hope they stand up with this great organization."

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, after fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer for more than a year. In a statement the same day, Jeopardy! producers confirmed the tragic news. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," read a tweet on the show's official Twitter page. "Thank you, Alex."

In 2022, Jean spoke out about her husband's final days, saying that the show helped keep him alive. In an NBC special, Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, Jean sat down to speak with Savannah Guthrie about her husband's legacy, and shared that working for as long as he could is what kept him going. Trebek died in November after having previously been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"His gift was that he could be very resolute and he knew that the truth will not hurt you," Jean said. "And he wanted to, I think, empower people to move through whatever challenge they had in life with a sense of inner strength, inner dignity, and love." She went on to share that Trebek found strength in remaining the host of Jeopardy during his health battle. "Doing Jeopardy! really gave him a sense of purpose, a reason to wake up in the morning," Jean shared. "And I would say we all need that. We all need a purpose."

Jean went on to say, "I think, Savannah, that I knew his life was going to, on Earth here, would wrap up quickly when he could no longer do the show. But he wanted to finish strong. And he did. And he lived life on his own terms."