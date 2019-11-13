‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Hosts Aren’t ‘Truly Fighting’

Whoopi Goldberg is getting candid with fans on what actually goes on off camera with the co-hosts of the popular morning show The View. While the round table typically gets heated among personalities like Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Goldberg — although she’s typically the one that will keep things on track among the ladies — when the cameras shut off, those feuds or disagreements don’t usually carry over backstage. When the Sister Act star sat down for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she admitted to viewers and the audience that fans of the show would know if the leading ladies were actually fighting or not.

“I’ve been there for almost 10 years; everyone has what they need to do, and folks, when it’s women, they say, ‘You know, they’re fighting,’ if we were fighting, you’d actually know it. Okay?”

She added, “We’re not like, ‘Stop it, you’re so mean to me.’ We will slap you into next week. So if we were truly fighting, there would be issues.”

Goldberg got her start on the ABC talk show in 2007, just a few years after originator Barbara Walters left. Walters created the show in 1979. While things may get heated between the round table hosts, Goldberg can assure viewers that it doesn’t carry over into their day-to-day lives reminding fans that they get paid for their opinions.

“You know, it is living with other people who ar not you; they think differently, they want to say different stuff. I figure that’s okay — they’re trying to do their gig too, because after all, this is our day job, where they’re paying us for our opinions, so that’s what we do,” she revealed.

Despite the fact that there are differences in political views among the hosts, the 64-year-old said that each person at that table is genuinely interested in hearing what another person has to say, even if they’re not in agreement.

“Everybody has something to say at the table, we really do want to hear from everybody, but we’re starting to [talk over each other],” she said before adding, “It is The View. you know what, let me tell you something about The View: This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. so when I’m saying to you, ‘Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,’ I’m not trying to cut you off — I’m trying to get you heard.”

When Meyers asked her, “So you’re telling us, those of us watching at home, we should not be concerned?” she responded with, “I wouldn’t be, find something else to do,” she said in a joking manner. She then said, “We can’t be the thing that keeps you up at night,” before explaining there are bigger issues to be concerned about.