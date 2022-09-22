'The View': Sunny Hostin Defends Adam Levine, Joy Behar Doesn't Even Know Who He Is

Sunny Hostin doesn't think Maroon 5's Adam Levine's cheating scandal is that bad. The co-host of The View gave her take regarding allegations made by an Instagram model on her alleged affair with the former The Voice coach. "It's cheating, okay, but why go on Instagram or social media to put all of that stuff out. His wife is pregnant. That's cruel," Hostin said of the woman who brought the allegations to light. She added, "He made a mistake, and he's a rockstar," seemingly as a nod to the notion that public figures as such as known to cheat. Meanwhile, Joy Behar joked that she doesn't even know who Levine is. "I have a question: Who is Adam Levine?" Behar asked.

Levine has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. They have two daughters together. This week, a TikTok video shared by model Sumner Stroh alleges that she and Levine had an affair. She showed alleged private messages from Levine, including one said to be from this summer. Stroh claims she only went public because a friend threatened to sell the messages to the tabloids. Since then, other women have come forward to claim they also had interactions with Levine.

Levine took to his Instagram Stories to address his actions. While he denies physically cheating on his wife, he says his behavior was inappropriate. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

His statement continued: "In certain instances, it became inappropriate," Levine continued, adding that he has "addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." Levine's wife is currently expecting their third child. He insists he doesn't want to lose his family and that he's learned his lesson. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again," he added.