Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day Pool Party Video Goes Viral, Gets Slammed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As people head out to celebrate Memorial Day weekend after being cooped up inside their homes since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears as though some don't seem to care about the importance of social distancing. Hundreds of people gathered at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri to celebrate the holiday with a massive pool party and now that a video was taken of it, they're getting slammed for it. One person took to Twitter and wrote alongside the viral video, "As the U.S. death toll from COVID nears 100,000, this is how people spent Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

As the U.S. death toll from COVID nears 100,000, this is how people spent Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/EBZKCQjRKf — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) May 24, 2020

Thousands couldn't help but to add their input with mixed reactions. One person said, "Good by them. The mortality rate for healthy young people is less than the flu. Sunlight kills the virus. Humidity suppresses the virus. Outdoors transmission risk is miniscule. How is it so many don't know these basic facts?" Someone else with an opposing view wrote, "Who says they're gonna keep it in Missouri? A third of these ppl will have spread it across the country within a week. That's why Trump + Rs turning a highly contagious lethal virus into a culture war is: intent to kill. These ppl are basically viral suicide bombers. It's war." Another Twitter user used three words to describe the group of people saying, "Brainwashed, privileged and indifferent."

One commenter seemed to agree with the gathering as they threw out numbers that maybe put a few minds at ease, writing, "Covid-19 is 0.05% deadly in category 0-49 years in US. So statistically they will survive. Protect the elderly. Its more probable that people in film die in traffic (0.07 percent). So hopefully the take care on their way home from party." The user who posted the video in the first place, shared another one with followers that showed a birds-eye view of the pool party.

Memorial Day is the first major holiday for Americans since the coronavirus spread throughout the nation. While states are currently in their phased re-opening, officials are still urging citizens to practice safe social gathering. According to the Center for Disease Control, there are six different things someone can do to keep safe: Stay six feet away from others, wear a face mask, avoid large gatherings, those ages 65 and above should stay home, stay outdoors and continue good hygiene practices.