‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Congratulates Brother and Sister-in-Law’s on Pregnancy

Meghan McCain is about to be an aunt again!

The View co-host announced during a Wednesday segment of the ABC morning talk show that her younger brother, James “Jimmy” McCain, is expecting a baby with his wife Holly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Congratulations to my little brother @jhmmccain and sister in law @hollymccain86!!!” McCain captioned a clip from her morning talk show during which she revealed the exciting news.

“Congratulations to my little brother Jimmy and my sister-in-law Holly, they are having a baby,” McCain told her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman. “Very exciting!”

“I’m gonna be an aunt again!” she continued. “They’re officially announcing. Congratulations!”

While the news was met with a round of applause from the live audience, fans took to the comments section of McCain’s Instagram post to send their congratulations to Jimmy, an ex-Marine who served a tour in Iraq and wed Holly in April 2016.

“Yeah!!! You’re an auntie again!” mom-to-be Holly wrote.

“Oh yeah! Happy news for the McCain Fam Jam! You all deserve a celebration,” another added.

The little one’s arrival will come a year after his or her grandfather, Senator John McCain, passed away following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Having been diagnosed with glioblastoma in July of 2017, the McCain family announced in August that they had decided to stop treatment. The late senator passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 81.

In the months that have followed his death, the McCain’s have kept John’s memory alive, with Meghan McCain frequently reflecting on her loss and the grieving process that comes with it.

“I still miss you every hour,” she admitted when marking 139 days since her father’s death. “Time feels slow, like being underwater – I try and fill the days distracting myself from how painful it all still is. I cannot believe how intense it all still feels – isn’t it supposed to start easing up by now? It hasn’t. Grief keeps a tight and relentless stranglehold.”

“I replay my last few days with you over and over again in my head wishing I had said or done something more or different,” she continued. “I wish I could somehow have stopped death from coming. It doesn’t get easier, I just continue to try to adapt to the amputation and keep moving, breathing, living, fighting….”

The McCain family is currently involved in a battle against President Donald Trump following a number of comments he has made about the late senator.