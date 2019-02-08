‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Addresses Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Appearance at Funeral With Sassy Remark

Five months after her dad John McCain‘s funeral, Meghan McCain said she didn’t know first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner would attend — and wishes they hadn’t.

The 34-year-old co-host of The View told Porter magazine that she “didn’t know” that Trump and Kushner would be at the Washington National Cathedral that day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t know they were coming, I didn’t know until I saw them there,” McCain said. “I looked over and saw them and well… they got to listen to what I had to say.”

During her father’s eulogy, McCain did not mention the Trumps by name, but did take a thinly veiled swing: “We gather here to mount the passing of American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.”

She repeated similar sentiments while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she was asked if she knew President Donald Trump‘s daughter and son-in-law would be there.

“When we were working on it, I didn’t actually think about who would be attending the funeral, strangely. The answer is no, I did not know that they would be attending his funeral and it’s weird to talk about it,” she told Colbert Thursday night. “A funeral is sort of, obviously, a sacred time, and I thought that my family had made it clear, at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me. And my father had been very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps.”

She explained that the appearance of the first daughter “surprised” her. “It made me uncomfortable, and I hope I made them uncomfortable, honestly, with everything,” she said. “It’s a weird thing to even talk about on a late-night show, but I also know that my father was always if nothing a ham and he designed his funeral to sort of be a bridging for America and to be healing.”

Saying that giving a eulogy at her father’s funeral was “the honor of my life,” she added that her father asked her and both candidates who beat him for president speak at the event.

“I really want it made very clear that the Trumps had beef with me then and in the words of Cardi B, ‘They’re going to have beef with me forever, and I’m not going to forget,’” McCain said in a moment of levity.

“It’s sort of a strange element to my life now that they attended and I wish they had chosen not to out of respect, if nothing more, for me, but it’s their call and I think America can judge on its own what they thought of that, and what they thought of my eulogy,” she said.

McCain’s comments came the same week she issued a firey response to Donald Trump, who made disparaging remarks about a book her father wrote.

During a private luncheon with TV news anchors on Tuesday before his State of the Union address, Trump reportedly insulted many of his political opponents, including the John McCain, mentioning the late senator’s final book, The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations.

“By the way… he wrote a book and the book bombed,” the president reportedly said to a table of journalists. The book spent four weeks on the New York Times Non-Fiction Best Seller list, and the audio book made the list as well.

Meghan McCain responded to the news on Twitter: “The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling,” she wrote. “Even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union – the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you.”

The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling – even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union – the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you. //t.co/JLgHoZwCKD — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 6, 2019

John McCain died in August after a battle with glioblastoma, the same brain cancer that killed former vice president Joe Biden‘s son, Beau Biden.