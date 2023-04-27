'The View' Co-Hosts Stun James Brolin by Showing Naked Photo of Son Josh Brolin on Air

The View just showed a very revealing photo of actor Josh Brolin to his father, James Brolin, live on air. The 82-year-old Sweet Tooth actor appeared on Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show, where he was shown a fully-nude photo his 55-year-old son shared to Instagram to promote Season 2 of his series Outer Range.

As the photo appeared on a massive screen behind James, The View's said, "Your son, Josh, famously followed in your footsteps and became an actor. He recently posted a photo that got a lot of people's attention because he was nude." The Emmy Award-winning actor then replied, "Well, he's always nude. I mean, all night. He gets dressed in the daytime." Haines asked, "Is this a thing for him? And did you have to have a talk with your young son?"

As James turned around to look at the photo behind him for several seconds, he responded, "Oh my God. You know, you raise them up and turn them loose, and... good luck, if they even call you!" The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg wrapped up the exchange before moving on to a new topic by joking, "Leave it to us to show the picture behind you."

Josh first shared the nude photo to Instagram on April 22, teasing the second season of Outer Range in the caption."We are taking things in a different direction now," he wrote of the Prime Video series. "It's a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert."

The actor's wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, commented jokingly at the time, "Oh I thought they weren't releasing the poster til later this year!!" Brolin's Outer Range co-star, Tom Pelphrey, also commented on the post, adding crying laughing emojis and a heart as he teased,"our fearless leader." Westworld actor Luke Hemsworth also chimed in, "Do you know the song 'your balls r hangin through the old cane chair?''Hum a few bars and I'll see if I can pick it up.'" while actor Garrett Hedlund added, "That's how I prep."