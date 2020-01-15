‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Says She’d ‘Cut off’ a Limb to Talk to Her Dad John Again

John McCain passed away in August 2018, leaving behind his wife Cindy, and his children. Earlier this week, his daughter Meghan McCain used Instagram to reflect on her father’s passing, sharing a photo of the two together with a caption revealing that it had been 502 days since his death.

“502 days. Every time I think I can’t miss you more… as you always used to say Illegitimi non carborundum,” The View host wrote. “I would cut off one of my limbs to talk to you again for 5 minutes. I carry your heart in my heart and your fire in my veins. Grief is such a relentless b—. The strain of the daily albatross of carrying it around never lightens, we all just adapt and become skilled at hiding it. F— glioblastoma.”

John passed away at age 81 after a battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. One day before his passing, his family announced that he would cease treatment. Since the politician’s death, Meghan has been open about her grieving process, responding to those who believe she should grieve in private.

“There are many of us who are in grief and have lost those love love so deeply,” she tweeted in October 2018. “But it makes me feel less alone and hopefully others less alone to share the grief process that is still so taboo to some.”

Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful pic.twitter.com/3kaPTTGJHf — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2019

Ahead of the first anniversary of her father’s death last year, Meghan used Twitter to share a photo of herself and her dad holding hands, calling the day of his passing “the worst day of my life.”

She also posted a photo of the two sitting on a bench together and shared that her father’s memory is always guiding her.

On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media. The memory of my father’s life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.. pic.twitter.com/WLYlPZTm8c — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2019

