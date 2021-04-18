'The View' Alum Reveals Double-Digit Weight Loss

✖

Sherri Shepherd has been putting in the work during quarantine! The former co-host of The View showed off a 20-pound weight loss on Instagram, crediting it to the keto diet, intermittent fasting, and some creative fitness classes. Shepherd showed off her figure in a form-fitting black dress alongside a caption praising her friends. "If your friends don’t challenge you to go higher, encourage you to step out of your comfort zone, & remind you who God is in your life, then why are they in YOUR life?" she wrote.

In an interview with Closer, Shepherd revealed that she had gained 25 pounds during the pandemic lockdown, so she was motivated to put a health plan into action. "My motivation is my 15-year-old son, Jeffrey," Shepherd explained. "I want to be around for him. I want to be able to run and live life and have him know that mom is there."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd)

Shepherd also revealed that she partnered with Healthy Wage, a program that incentivizes weight loss by paying its subscribers cash. She shared about her experiences in an Instagram video of herself dancing in her backyard. "I partnered up with [Healthy Wage] to get healthy... my goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs! It’s been a journal of mental self talk... believing in my worth... knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy," Shepherd wrote in the caption. "I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel. Clear headed... more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose!"

She also opened up about her fitness routine, which includes pole dancing classes, Zumba, and roller skating. "Life is too short to sit still! I decided to take pole fitness classes,” Shepherd wrote on Instagram after taking classes with Los Angeles pole dancer Danielle Hawkins. “My stomach & thighs were burning when I was done. But those body rolls almost took me out. Take a risk and try something that scares you… and see the blessings that follow!"