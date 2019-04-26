‘The View’ Alum Jedediah Bila to Join as Permanent Co-Host on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Fox & Friends Weekend has a new co-host. The View alum Jedediah Bila was tapped as a new permanent co-host of the Fox News weekend show, the network announced Wednesday.

Bila, who has previously appeared on the program as a fill-in guest co-host, is set to make her debut as a permanent co-host on Saturday, April 27. She will appear alongside Pete Hegseth and a rotating third co-host.

“Jedediah’s thoughtful analysis and endearing personality have cultivated a connection with our audience that has grown exponentially over time. We are confident that she will make an excellent addition to the Fox & Friends family,” said Lauren Petterson, senior vice president of morning programming & talent development, according to The Wrap.

“The opportunity to co-host a program within the Fox & Friends franchise is truly an incredible milestone in my career,” Bila said. “I am really excited to build an even stronger relationship with FNC’s loyal viewers and to spend weekends doing great work with an amazing team.”

Bila’s permanent position will fill the seat vacated by Abby Huntsman, who left Fox & Friends last year for ABC’s The View.

Bila first joined Fox News as a contributor in 2013 and appeared regularly on several Fox News shows like Outnumbered and The Five. Following her departure from The View after its 2017-18 season, she re-joined Fox News as a contributor last year.

Her departure from The View was abrupt, as she announced it the very same day that she left.

“So, this is my last day at The View and I want to thank these ladies,” the conservative-leaning panelist said of her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines. “What you don’t know about us, these ladies, we’re friends. Sunny’s texts, Sara, Whoopi, you’re my inspiration. Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go. So we’re going to be friends no matter what.

At the time, she teased an upcoming book she was writing and told fans to “stay tuned” for her future endeavors. “There is some good stuff on the way,” she said. “I just have to map it out a little bit.”

Bila married Jeremy Scher last February in a small wedding in Huntington, New York.

Photo credit: Raymond Hall / Contributor / Getty Images