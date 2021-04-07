✖

Amid the drama surrounding her exit from The Talk, Sharon Osbourne is hitting back at former co-host Sheryl Underwood's claim that she didn't reach out or apologize following their heated March 10 on-air dispute. That tense discussion, prompted after Osbourne came to the defense of Piers Morgan following the British broadcaster's remarks questioning the validity of Meghan Markle's claims about her mental health during her Oprah Winfrey interview, eventually led to Osbourne's exit, and when breaking her silence surrounding the controversy on her podcast, Underwood claimed she has had no contact with Osbourne since.

Just hours after Underwood gave that definitive "no" answer when asked whether her former co-host had reached out to her directly to apologize, Osbourne refuted the claim by sharing screenshots with the Daily Mail. According to those screenshots, Osbourne sent a lengthy message addressing the controversy and apologizing on March 12, just two days after the on-air discussion. Osbourne told the outlet that she "not only sent these messages" to Underwood, but also "apologized to her in person in her dressing room. Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me."

In the March 12 text addressed to Underwood, Osbourne said her "heart is heavy" and she was "deeply saddened by the events that transpired." She went on to write that she did not "want to lose my true friend over this," before apologizing "for telling you to f– off during break, I'm sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I'm sorry for losing my temper with you." Osbourne said she "felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind-sided attack," and added, "We've outlasted everyone on this show and that’s because we've always been a team and had each other's backs." Telling Underwood, "I consider you a genuine friend," Osbourne also wrote, "if you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I'm here." She ended the message by writing, "again from the bottom of my heart I'm sorry."

Osbourne sent a second message on March 15. That message read, "Hi Sheryl. I know you're taking space and I don't want to disrespect that. I'm just reaching out because I want you [to] know I'm thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss." Her final text came on March 18, when she wrote, "Sheryl I am thinking about you. Hope you are well. Sending my love."

On her podcast, Underwood claimed she and Osbourne have had no contact. She even went through her phone history to confirm her statement. Several sources, including a representative for Osbourne, had previously stated Osbourne had reached out to Underwood following the discussion. At this time, Underwood has not responded to Osbourne's refute of her claims.