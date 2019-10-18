‘The Talk’ Host Marie Osmond and Gwen Stefani’s Latest Photo Together Has Fans Gushing

The Talk host Marie Osmond and The Voice judge Gwen Stefani recently shared a photo together, and the image has fans of both women gushing with joy. Osmond was first to share the photo, which shows she and Stefani smiling and pointing at one another. In the post’s caption, she wrote: “It was such a joy to come see you this weekend [Gwen Stefani]! Your show is FANTASTIC, you’re GORGEOUS and #LasVegas is BLESSED to have you! Gwen you’re a gift and I’ve loved watching your journey!! Big hugs to you, you’re sweet boys and [Blake Shelton].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) on Oct 15, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

Many of Osmond’s followers have since commented on the photo, with one writing, “I just love gwen…I wrote a rhyming children’s book with her boys in it!”

“I remember her saying when she was growing up she wanted to be just like you and sing with you!!!” another exclaimed. “You invited her to come sing !!!! Beautiful and fun picture!!!”

Stefani shared the photo as well, adding her own comment by saying, “wow!! Thx k u!!

Her followers also commented on the post, with one person offering, “I would never have known that was Marie Osmond if you didn’t say so. she looks so different.”

“Marie Osmond still looks great, Gwen, I don’t even have to say it, your beautiful!!” another fan commented.

“I love both of them Gwen because she is with the man of her dreams and the chemistry it’s so strong I believe they are soul mates Marie because she such a super nice person and the chemistry she has with her brother,” someone else said.

The user then added, “Donnie on stage and off its beautiful I had the man of my dreams but his with god I miss him so much. And I have brothers but I had loss some and some are ill. But the brother I thought we could have a great relationship didn’t happen and I promise I don’t know why So you 2 beautiful women are very blessed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 13, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

The new post comes after Stefani shared another image from the icons’ meeting, captioning it, “Got to meet and hang w this legend last night at #justagirlvegas [Marie]!!! Blown away by all she has done and continues to do!! Marie thank u for coming to see me!!”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.