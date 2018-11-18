‘The Talk’ Co-Host Sharon Osbourne Slams Angelina Jolie Over Brad Pitt Custody Battle

Sharon Osbourne didn’t hold back when weighing in on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s ongoing custody battle.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, and Osbourne, discussed the fierce ongoing custody battle of the former couple’s six children, which is now said to be headed for trial, when the former America’s Got Talent host gave her scathing opinion of Jolie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think the Mrs. [Jolie] is kind of wanting to be, ‘I sacrificed everything for my children, look at me and these six children, I’m the perfect mother. I’m the perfect woman. I’ve saved babies all over the world,’” Osbourne began. “Well you know what Mrs., stop bloody looking for sympathy and let your husband have access to the children. It’s very simple, share custody, stop being a martyr. You ain’t Mother Teresa.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, and the couple have been locked in divorce negotiations for years, including an agreement on custody of their six children – Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. At the time of the divorce filing, Jolie had requested full custody of their children, while Pitt had reportedly requested split custody.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the battle would be headed to trial on Dec. 4, with the trial expected to last between two and three weeks. Judge W. Odenkirk has been appointed to be the judge in the trial through June 30, 2019. He will also deal with the former couple’s property settlement, as the couple did not sign a prenup prior to their 2014 wedding.

“They’re still working together towards an out of court settlement,” a source told E! News. “Angelina is not seeking sole custody of the kids, she still supports the reconciliation of the children with their father.”

Jolie was reportedly previously ordered to help the children repair and maintain their relationship with Pitt, with a judge stating that the children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them” and that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

The lengthy custody battle is reportedly a major concern for Pitt, who believes that it could be damaging to their children. A source also claimed that the actor feels as though Jolie “is “purely trying to drag him through the mud in the upcoming custody trial.”

Photo credit: Andrew Eccles/CBS via Getty Images