‘The Talk’ Co-Host Marie Osmond Suffers Injury, Shares Video With Update

Marie Osmond isn’t letting an injury slow her down. The 59-year-old badly bruised her knees during a recent performance at the Flamingo Resort in Las Vegas, but she still made it back to California in time to film an episode of The Talk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) on Sep 4, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

While icing her knees on a couch in her dressing room, Osmond explained what happened in an Instagram video. “Look at my knees, look at my knees,” she said, laughing. “I actually did this at the Flamingo while dancing with Donny [Osmond] last night, but I’m going to be there tonight. Yes, I am! I got to get on a plane.”

“The show must go on!” she captioned the Instagram post.

Many of Osmond’s followers expressed concern for the singer, taking to the comments section to react. “[Oh my God]! Saw that happen last night and was worried about how it would feel today! You carried on like a pro!” one Instagram user wrote. Another said, “Get well soon! Can’t wait to see you at the Flamingo this Saturday!”

The newest co-host of The Talk is currently juggling her new job and her Vegas gig with brother Donny through the end of the year. Donny, 61, previously gushed over his younger sister and lamented the forthcoming end to their show together.

“I’m going to miss performing on stage withy extremely talented sister every night,” The Masked Singer alum previously wrote on Instagram. “She’s the best partner in crime a guy could ask for. I’m going to miss seeing and interacting with our fans who have come to see our show and made this 11-year run a great success. We really couldn’t have done it without your support.”

Marie also said she’d miss their residency. “I’m going to miss our home away from home, @FlamingoVegas,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “We’ve had the time of our lives here.”

It was announced in May that Marie would replace longtime The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert after The Conners star revealed that last year’s season would be her last on the CBS daytime talk show.

“I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” Gilbert said at the time. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosting] here,” Gilbert continued. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.