The Royal Family Reportedly Make Decision on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Punishment

✖

While tensions are certainly high between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the Royal Family, perhaps some healing is on the horizon. While things might be a bit frosty right now, Harry and Meghan are expected to be on the guestlist for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of her 70 years as queen, in 2022. Sources told Page Six that they wouldn't be "iced out" and that they would absolutely be a part of the 4-day celebration at Buckingham Palace in June of next year.

"Of course they’re invited, it’s a family event!" one source explained, pointing out that Prince Harry and Prince William donned their Jubilee medals at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April. Considering the ongoing pandemic and the fact that Harry and Meghan's second child, a daughter, is due any day now, the Jubilee could be the next time that the family is reunited.

This update on the family's status comes on the heels of the latest interview with Prince Harry revealing some of the uglier aspects of being a royal. Harry appeared on actor Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, where he discussed how he plans to parent his children differently from his father. The Duke of Sussex also compared life with his family to The Truman Show, the Jim Carrey movie about a man who slowly finds out he lives in a reality TV show.

"When Prince Charles was asked if he was aware of his son's podcast today on an engagement, he pointedly refused to answer," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on May 16. One source said Harry's comments comparing life in the royal family to living in a zoo "hurtful" to his relatives who do not think he should be "complaining." They are "distressed and angry," especially since the interview was published less than a month after Prince Philip's funeral when the family attempted to show a united front to support Queen Elizabeth. Another source said there was "confusion" among family members who did not understand why Harry is discussing these feelings publicly "when this is one of the things Harry objected to so much himself." Considering all that Harry has been through over the years, it doesn't seem strange that he would feel this way about life as a royal, but his family may never get onboard with this notion in favor of The Firm.