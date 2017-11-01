Here’s Why The Rock Was Celebrating Christmas on Halloween

Everyone else might be dressed in spooky costumes, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating a different holiday.

Dressed as “Dwanta Claus,” the actor posted a video Monday detailing how Halloween would be extra special for him and the three Make-A-Wish kids coming to visit him on the set of Skyscraper Tuesday.

“I’m gonna shower you with so much love…” he said in one video, describing the set as Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. “It’s going to be an amazing, amazing day.”

The three “very special young people” chose to meet Johnson through the Make-A-Wish program, and are flying in to visit him from New Jersey, Spain and the Netherlands.

“I can’t wait to meet you and your family,” he said, addressing each kid.

Tuesday, the San Andreas actor posted another video of him at the gym, preparing to hit the set and meet his special guests, who he said “a little birdy” told him hadn’t slept all night out of excitement. “Well guess what, I haven’t slept either!” he said. “And not because I’m weird and I don’t sleep, but because I’m so excited to meet you guys.”