'The Ranch' Star Danny Masterson Returns to Instagram in Wake of Rape Charges

Danny Masterson made his return to social media in the wake of rape charges against him. The last post he shared with fans was on June 11, however, has been rather quiet ever since until recently. Towards the end of July, he shared a video of clip of Pee-wee Herman, then a photo of taken in Beirut, Lebanon following the explosion, and an art piece.

Masterson was formally charged in mid-June with forcibly raping three women between 2001 and 2003. Documents from the Los Angeles County DA detailed that The Ranch star is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001 and a 28-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that same year and another 23-year-old. In addition, the court also noted that the DA's Office declined to file sexual assault charges in two additional cases, one being due to lack of evidence and the other had to do with the statute of limitations on the alleged crime. If he were found guilty of these charges, he could face a maximum prison sentence of 45 years to life.

The actor is a well-known member of the Church of Scientology and now the organization is being accused of trying to cover the allegations up. A civil suit was filed against him as well as the church for allegedly harassing the three women — who were former members of the church too — after they told authorities what happened. "It is alleged [in the suit] that our clients reported the sexual assaults to Scientology at the times that they happened," Stewart Ryan, an attorney for the civil suit said according to The Post via Page Six. "It is alleged in the suit that Scientology attempted to cover up the sexual assaults." The church denied all claims against them.

Former member of the church and actress Leah Remini reacted to Masterson's rape charges saying, "Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!" adding the hashtags, "Justice" and "Scientology the aftermath." The actress has been very vocal over the years on the church and how against it she is. She's come out on several occasions warning fans what's really going on and urging people to not become affiliated.